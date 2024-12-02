MCB and MasterCard reach agreement for internet gateway services

According to the CEO of MCB Bank Ltd, Imran Maqbool, this agreement will enable business owners to take their businesses online and accept card payments online. The MasterCard Internet Gateway Services (MiGS) is an ecommerce platform that will help businesses access new consumers that use the internet and also allow them to tap into new markets.

In recent news, MasterCard has unveiled plans that it will partner with UK-based mobile financial technology company Monitise to enable the deployment of mobile wallets and digital payment solutions by financial institutions around the world.