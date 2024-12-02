MC Payment launches Instapay services in Indonesia

According to MC Payments, the payment platform enables merchants and their customers to simplify payment transactions, by using social messaging apps such as Whatsapp and Line to facilitate payments. Approximately 1000 merchants have signed up and used the payment services.

According to MC Payments, Instapay is a mobile application that provides businesses with the ability to invoice their customers via social media and accept various payment methods. Instapay can help small business owners expand into international markets and accept international credit cards. It can also accept credit card payments without website integration or EDC machine.

MC Payment will be rolling out supporting services like mobile micro financing and instalments for SMEs in the coming months. SMEs can get small loans approved within 24-hours using their mobile phones. We will keep the public updated in due course.

Founded in 2005, MC Payments works with acquiring banks and solution providers to offer merchants a compliant processing platform. The company currently has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Australia