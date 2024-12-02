MBT Bank outsources core banking tech and digital banking software

The solutions – Silverlake (core banking) and Banno (online and mobile channels) – will be provided on a hosted basis by JHA OutLink Processing Services (JHA OPS).

Jack Henry & Associates officials stated that when the time came for a core review, MBT Bank worked with a third-party consultant to identify the platform that could best boost process efficiency and allow them to add features and functionalities as needed.

Ultimately, the Silverlake platform was selected for its ability to meet these needs. MBT Bank representatives have declared their hope that the new tech will help the bank adapt to the changing banking landscape.