mBank invests EUR 17 million in new branch network

Designed as a retail outlet, the first nine Light branches have already tripled the sales of banking products compared to the traditional high street establishment, attracting circa 200 customers per day. Besides mBanks plans to invest more than EUR 17 million in the project over a couple of years, the network reorganisation will bring savings exceeding EUR12 million annually.

The bank says the approach is designed to counteract the modern drift away from the branch network by providing a space that is more in line with modern consumer lifestyles. In a statement, the bank says: The investment will result in an optimal adaptation of the banks branches to the needs of a modern - and often mobile - client.