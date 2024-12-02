mBank cancels NFC in favour of HCE mobile payments

Instead, the bank will focus on supporting bank-backed mobile payments service Blik and the launch of its own host card emulation (HCE) based service later in 2016.

Blik is backed by six Polish banks and lets customers make payments in stores and online, withdraw cash from ATMs and send P2P transfers with their mobile phone. The service uses technology originally developed by PKO for its Iko mobile payments service and was given the go-ahead by the National Bank of Poland in November 2014.