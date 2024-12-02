Mazzuma to invest in payments infrastructure

Mazzuma, an online payment platform, has set out to make a mark on the Cryptocurrency Ecosystem, by allowing underserved consumers to get access to payments services using a distributed payments infrastructure with a multi-channel approach. This approach will be done through a mobile app, Mazzuma Keyboard, ecommerce plugins, developer APIs and Artificial Intelligence bots on Telegram and Facebook Messenger.

The platform is geared to make peer-to-peer and international transactions across borders by eliminating the transaction fees and instantaneous transactions.

The startup’s plan is to develop a payment ecosystem, which is available to the masses. The Mazzuma App will be made available to the public on iOS and Android and will enable users to send and receive Mazzuma tokens (MAZ) on the platform.

Mazzuma has started token sale activities in order to give both the early adopters and the general public the opportunity to join the ecosystem. First time using this, buyers will receive a 10% bonus, with referral program earning them an extra 5% bonus.