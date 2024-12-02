Mazooma launches payment platform for gaming merchants

The Mazooma Gateway will enable merchants to broaden their customer base and will be available to new operators as well as merchants who already offer either eCheck Select or OBT on their website or native app. Mazooma merchants can leverage their current integrations to get an additional payment method without any new integration.

Mazooma is a financial technology company that provides real-time, bank account level data intelligence, and bank-verified payment processing for licensed online gaming and sports betting merchants in regulated US markets.