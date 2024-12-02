Mazooma launches eCheck Select Xpress

According to the press release, Xpress is a feature of the eCheck Select ACH payment product, which enables customers to deposit online with funds directly from their bank account, supporting every bank and financial institution in the US.

With the new solution, recurrent customers bypass the standard eCheck Select transaction flow, including online banking login, to complete their deposit without leaving the merchants cashier or in-game betting environment.

Mazooma is a financial technology company whose payment technology has been providing bank account level verification and payment processing for over 15 years. The company has processed over USD 35 billion in volume and is on the checkout of every regulated igaming operator in the US.