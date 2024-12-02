Maybank launches Maybank mPOS in partnership with Maxis and Soft Space

Under the terms of the agreement, the three partners are set to enable SMEs and small retail businesses to leverage off the power of wireless payment mobility. The Maybank mPOS offering is capable of accepting cards issued by American Express, Mastercard and Visa.

Soft Space is a mobile payments technology company. Established in March 2012, Soft Space focuses on the development of solutions for the banking and payment industry. The Soft Space mobile point-of-sales solution is certified by EMV, MasterCard and Visa. Soft Space is currently present in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand with a total of 13 bank clients.

In October 2014, Soft Space acquired Fasspay, a payment service provider based in Malaysia.