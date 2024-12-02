Maxpay launches global payment community platform for merchants

The portal features a response evaluation system, which allows users to influence the content on the portal by rating and reviewing answers. The content will be optimized and updated in accordance with the community’s feedback.

The Help Center also offers the ability to leave comments under each answer to a question. This will allow users to provide additional details that can help clarify the solution for their cases. The comments can also be used to describe the experience the client had with the product.

The company plans to add the ability for users to create their own content in a blog format and share it with the community. This will allow entrepreneurs to learn more about available payment solutions for developing their online businesses.

Maxpay provides payment services that integrate with various local and global payment methods. The company also provides automated billing and supports payments in local currencies. For security, it uses a rule-based scoring and user reputation system.