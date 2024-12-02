Maxpay expands global reach for its merchants with Paysafe

This partnership is aimed at supporting Maxpay’s focus on strengthening the acquiring capabilities available to its existing and new merchants.

Maxpay already works with Paysafe Group’s digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER, and prepaid solution paysafecard. With this new collaboration, Maxpay will be able to expand the options available within its cross-border acquiring and payment processing solution. Merchants within verticals such as travel, ecommerce, marketplaces, and gaming will also be able to leverage innovation in digital payments.

Current Maxpay merchants are encouraged to contact their dedicated service managers for personalised evaluations of their current acquiring infrastructure and to receive additional options available as a result of the partnership with Paysafe.

