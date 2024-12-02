Maxpay, ClickDealer to streamline payment processes with Smart Business Ecosystem

The agreement is aimed at providing clients with traffic and campaign support, up to 5% cashback on merchant marketing costs, and constant optimisation of payment processing on their websites. The two companies are cooperating to build a single system in which Maxpay handles the payment processing, while ClickDealer gets traffic performance metrics from the website for optimisation.

The solution is suitable for merchants who use the Cost-Per-Action (CPA) advertising model, are currently Maxpay clients and not working with ClickDealer or vice versa, as well as for new clients of both of the companies.