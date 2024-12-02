MaxBill to offer its solution, expanding in online gaming industry

NetEnt provides premium gaming solutions to over 200 online casino operators worldwide. The company has selected the MaxBill solution to automate its billing and partner reconciliation processes. MaxBill will offer a framework to configure and manage the contracts with its online casino operator customers.

Moreover, another reason for MaxBill’s integration with NetEnt’s existing back office tools and data is to expand the business parameters available for contracts with customers and partners. This will include complex revenue sharing schemes and multilayered business agreements. At the same time, LogNet Billing will deploy MaxBill as a SaaS solution, meant to be operated on a private cloud environment.