Matera announces USD 100 mln investment from Warburg Pincus

According to the official announcement, this investment comes at a moment of significant growth for Matera, as the company has achieved USD 77 million in revenue for 2023.



Matera is the provider of next-generation software enabling real-time payments in Brazil, a country which is a global standard when it comes to payments infrastructure. In Brazil, Central Banks' real-time payments rails ("PIX") already accounts for over 40% of all electronic transactions in the country, and Matera's solution alone processes over 5 billion transactions a year. Nearly half of those are initiated by scanning a QR Code.





The company expanded into North America with solutions based on their extensive experience in banking software. Matera's main offering in this region is Digital Twin, a high-performance ledger designed to integrate with existing bank platforms, addressing core banking modernisation and enhancing real-time digital user experiences despite legacy infrastructure limitations. Additionally, Matera provides a QR Code payment solution, allowing billers and merchants to present QR Codes for mobile payments and enabling consumers to generate QR Codes via a mobile app to make payments.



Officials from Matera commented that the company understands the need for banks to modernise their infrastructure to keep up with new payment methods like instant payments and pay-by-bank. Matera is pleased to use its PIX expertise to offer solutions that help financial institutions in North America meet their customers' digital needs.



Warburg Pincus is one of the most active growth investors in enterprise technology and cloud-based platforms, investing over USD 33 billion in technology companies and over USD 16 billion in financial services companies since inception.





About Matera

Founded in Brazil, Matera is a trusted technology provider of core banking, instant payment, and QR code payment solutions for financial institutions, backed by over 30 years of experience in providing best-in-class software solutions. The company's core offering is a mission-critical suite of modern technology solutions used by more than 250 banks, credit unions and financial institutions globally, including two of the top three banks in the world and over one-third of all banks in Brazil.





About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a global growth investor. The firm has more than USD 81 billion in assets under management. The firm’s active portfolio of more than 250 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Since its founding in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested more than USD 116 billion in over 1,000 companies globally across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.