MatchPlace launches P2P invoice finance platform

The new offering enables private and institutional investors, as well as banks, to fund invoices, thus releasing capital for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Businesses can submit their invoices through the MatchPlace IF platform for verification and receive up to 85% of their face value from registered investors.

The company also offers a foreign exchange service for SMEs called MatchPlace FX.

MatchPlace said it will use artificial intelligence and machine learning systems to provide borrowers with better financing rates and security.