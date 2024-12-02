MatchMove unveils biometric verification feature

By incorporating biometric verification, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and document authentication into the user sign-up process, MatchMove’s payments platform provides a less intrusive and responsive user onboarding experience. Clients who use MatchMove’s Banking Wallet OS to give their users co-branded (physical and/or virtual) payment cards can expect this technology to boost security and compliance checks for their digital payments.

Users who sign up for MatchMove’s co-branded cards can use their smartphones to scan their ID cards, take real-time images of themselves (selfies) and have their identities verified at once. They can start using the cards to shop and pay online or at stores, make P2P transfers, send remittances, as well as receive customized promotions, all on a single platform.

MatchMove’s facial biometric technology complies with Singapore’s Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations.