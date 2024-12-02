MasterPass launches on the Spanish market

Main Spanish financial entities are already working in the development of MasterPass to offer their clients this digital payment solution.

MasterPass is a digital service that allows consumers to use any payment card or enabled device for shopping.Consumers don’t have to enter detailed shipping and card information to complete their online shopping at MasterPass merchant websites, they can store MasterCard and other branded credit, debit and prepaid card information. With a click of the MasterPass button on a retailer website, the consumer can access their wallet of choice and authenticate with a password to checkout. In addition to MasterCard cards, consumers can use other branded credit, debit, prepaid and private label cards.

Currently over 30,000 merchants globally already accept the option to make online payments with MasterPass. From now on Spanish consumers will also be able to use this service to make purchases from any electronic device in thousands of online stores all around the world.

Merchants including Rakuten.com in the US, Boots.com and Lastminute.com in UK already accept payments through MasterPass. In Spain, eDreams, Logitravel and Atrápalo are some of the first online merchants that are working to introduce MasterPass to their shoppers.

In recent news, Nordic financial services providers Nordea, SEB and Swedbank have revealed plans to launch digital wallets enabled by MasterPass, the digital platform from MasterCard.