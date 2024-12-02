Masterpass is available on Air Canada

Masterpass stores all payment information, including card details from both Mastercard and other payment networks, and shipping information in a single place. All purchasing information is accessible when shoppers click on the Masterpass button at checkout and sign into their account.

Using this service, shoppers can pay for goods and services with the security they demand at more than 340,000 merchants online and in-app, and at more than 6 million merchant locations in approximately 96 countries.