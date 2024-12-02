MasterPass enters Belgium via Buy Way

MasterPass is all about a click, tap or touch for purchases online via computer, smartphone or tablet. Each MasterPass stores the cardholder’s payment and shipping information, including loyalty cards, in one place, making shopping at thousands of online merchants more convenient. And the digital wallet is not restricted to Buy Way clients nor to MasterCard users.

Anyone can create a Buy Way MasterPass wallet, choosing Belgium as their country, or through merchant websites accepting MasterPass including AS Adventure, De Persgroep, New Pharma, Fleurop, Farmaline, and Connections Webshop.

Australia was the first market to launch MasterPass in February 2013. At the end of May, 2015, the digital payment device was spread to 17 countries, reaching a quarter of a million merchants. In the US, MasterCard has already announced that ProPay users have now access to MasterPass and that Wayfair.com customers will be able to use the spreading-like-butter digital wallet by the end of August, 2015.