Masterpass, Apple Pay available to New York MTAs mobile ticketing via Masabi

MTA eTix is a mobile ticketing app that enables Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road customers to purchase their tickets anywhere, anytime. Therefore, customers of both railroads can buy tickets using these wallets to purchase one way, round trip, ten trip, weekly, CityTickets, and monthly passes through MTA eTix.

Masabi’s JustRide mobile ticketing platform powers eTix as well as the mobile ticketing services of transport authorities across the United States, Europe and the rest of the world. JustRide is a cloud-based, deployment-proven, end-to-end mobile ticketing and fare collection system. It comprises apps for ticket purchase, display and inspection, with back-end infrastructure for secure payments, ticket management, customer service, reporting and real-time analytics.