Mastercard's virtual cards augment medical claim settlements in India

The healthcare industry faces challenges due to slow, fragmented payments. Legacy systems cause delays, impacting providers' cash flow. Health tech platforms have made steps to improve connectivity, but a gap persists: payments remain disconnected, hindering seamless claim settlement.









Officials from Mastercard said that the healthcare industry is at an inflection point, with evolving digital-first expectations challenging industry norms. Around the world, they’ve been working closely with healthcare organisations to better serve their partners and patients with a range of products and services well-tuned to drive simplicity, convenience, and efficiency in payments and beyond.





Powering B2B healthcare claim settlements with virtual cards

To support healthcare providers and insurance companies, Mastercard is pioneering a medical claim payment solution with key partners using its innovative virtual card technology.

Mastercard is introducing this solution with a prominent financial institution in India and Remedinet, a cloud-based health tech platform that aims to simplify the back-end of cashless claims by connecting hospitals, insurers, and third-party administrators in India.

The end-to-end solution works by seamlessly embedding virtual cards within the health tech platforms that connect payers and healthcare providers, such as Remedinet, using API connectivity. Integrating Mastercard’s innovative virtual card platform, which makes complex B2B payments fast, easy and secure, holds promise for the healthcare industry.

Through this embedded experience, the moment the authorised claim is submitted to the insurance company, a virtual card is generated by Mastercard and issued by a financial institution to the healthcare provider. For hospitals or other specialty healthcare centres that previously spent months waiting to receive claim payments, virtual cards provide a critical working capital solution by making the payout process nearly immediate.





Increased transparency and efficiency

Placing virtual cards within the health tech platform also enables detailed transaction-level data to flow alongside the claim settlement information for every bill that is paid with a Mastercard branded commercial or virtual card. This brings several benefits to insurance companies making the claim payment, including greater transparency into the claim status as well as easier and automated reconciliation.