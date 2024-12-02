MasterCard, WISeKey to provide payment functionalities to Bulgari smartwatch

Using WISeKey cyber security technology, the global alliance between Bulgari and MasterCard will enable Bulgari Diagono Magn@sium watch owners to make payments at the more than four million retail locations in 74 countries globally that accept MasterCard contactless transactions.

The payment functionality complements the secure access functions being embedded in the Diagono Magn@sium powered by WiseKey’s cyber security technology. The secure access functions allow watch owners to unlock the BVLGARI Vault Application, which provides a unique user experience that protects personal digital assets encrypted on consumer smartphones or tablets by storing encrypted replicas of them in a secure cloud buried in a Swiss military bunker, somewhere in the Alps.

Additional secure access functions planned by Bulgari include the ability to open select automobile doors, Bulgari hotel doors and other participating partners’ products.