MasterCard, wagamama roll out Qkr! with MasterPass for customers

The Qkr! app with MasterPass is set to allow customers to pay their bill with their mobile devices. Qkr! with MasterPass app is now available for wagamama diners to download from the App Store or Google Play.

wagamama is the first restaurant or retailer to provide this payment solution from MasterCard. The app is now available to use in 112 wagamama restaurants in the UK.

In recent news, MasterCard and McDonald’s have entered into a strategic collaboration to launch electronic payment solutions at McDonald’s restaurants in UAE and across other markets in the Middle East and Africa.