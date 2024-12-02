Mastercard, Vodacom partner to introduce online cards in Tanzania

The virtual card will allow M-Pesa mobile wallet holders to make payments on any local or international website or app where Mastercard is accepted for payment, without the need for a bank account or a credit card.

Mobile internet connections across Africa are expected to grow rapidly due to affordable smartphones and high-speed networks being rolled out by mobile network operators like Vodacom, thus creating a demand for digital content and mobile commerce.

Earlier in 2018, Mastercard has rolled out a digital trade platform called Mastercard Track, designed to make it easier for companies to manage payments in supply chains.