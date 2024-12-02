Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover implement Click to Pay

By implementing it, they aim to establish a streamlined way for card payments to be made across web and mobile sites, mobile apps, and connected devices. The networks have tested SRC technology in the market with issuers and merchants. Consumers can now choose Click to Pay at select merchants in the US, leading up to a wider availability in early 2020.

Payment processors and payment platforms – such as Adyen, Authorize.Net, CyberSource Visa solutions, FIS, Global Payments, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, and Stripe – are now offering Click to Pay to merchants. The initial focus will be on converting existing Masterpass and Visa Checkout merchants to Click to Pay.

Rakuten, Cinemark, and Movember are the first merchants to adopt Click to Pay on their websites, with BassPro, JoAnn Fabric and Crafts, Papa John’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, SHOP.com, Staples, and Tickets.com following by the end of 2019.