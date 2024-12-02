Mastercard upgrades data for Amazon B2B transactions

With this collaboration, mid and large-size businesses now have a transparent way to understand and manage their expenses. A detailed understanding of each line-item, such as item description, price and relevant tax information, for all Amazon Business purchases, helps businesses track expenses, expedite financial reconciliation and streamline the filing and auditing of expense reports.

This product is currently available in Germany, the UK, and the US for Mastercard commercial cards issued by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Bank Citi, J.P. Morgan, Lloyds Bank, NatWest and The Royal Bank of Scotland.