Mastercard unveils new digital payment solution

The new solution will enable its issuers to implement mobile pay schemes such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay and facilitate wearable payments.

The solution will make use of Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) tokenisation, which enables merchants to convert regular card PAN numbers into digital tokens.

MPTS will use OpenWay’s card processing platform to facilitate real-time interface to MDES as well as handle clearing and settlement of tokenised transactions.