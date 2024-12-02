MasterCard to use HCE for NFC-based mobile payments

The approach is set to enable consumers to use their MasterCard-branded cards on their NFC-enabled phones to make contactless payments.

An open architecture, HCE enables payments and other NFC services, including loyalty programs, building access and transit passes, to be delivered without the use of a secure element (SE). The specification has been developed over the past year with US financial institutions Capital One and Banco Sabadell.

In recent news, Orange, a global mobile operator, has launched Orange Cash in Spain, a rechargeable prepaid card from MasterCard that can be used within smartphones or as a traditional payment card.