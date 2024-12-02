Mastercard to streamline digital payments in Asia-Pacific

The company has partnered with Transport for New South Wales to launch contactless ticketing for Sydney Ferries and has signed a memorandum of understanding to enable Masterpass in-app payments for Singapore’s Mobike, a smart bike-sharing service.

Commuters can use their contactless cards or mobile wallets that have enabled Mastercard cards to tap on the Sydney Ferries. Supporting domestic and international Mastercard cards, the trial will demonstrate how contactless ticketing can make travel in Sydney more convenient for both residents and tourists.

In Singapore, Mobike and the payment provider plan to enable riders to make in-app payments via Masterpass. The partnership will also enable insights into the way urban residents travel, and allow local city planners to examine the city’s transportation systems.