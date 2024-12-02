Mastercard to provide virtual card platform for Nvoicepay

Mastercard In Control will help Nvoicepay’s go-to-market plan, also allowing the payment automation company to serve Mastercard partner banks. The use of the Mastercard virtual card platform expands the payment automation company’s capabilities and allows them to meet the needs of global enterprises.

According to Nvoicepay representatives, their management of supplier information removes manual touch points across payments and ERP systems. The company optimises electronic invoice payments for enterprises with cloud-based software. In addition, Nvoicepay provides supplier services through their Payment Command Center.