Mastercard to launch pilot contactless payments solution in Poland

The solution is created for small and micro merchants that have traditionally taken cash payments, providing them with a new way to run their business. Participating businesses only have to install a dedicated mobile app and create a merchant account in it.

The pilot is expected to start this autumn and to last until the summer of 2018. The first stage will involve 200 small and micro businesses from all over Poland, with the number expected to grow to 500. In the pilot phase, the limit for each transaction accepted by a mobile device will be PLN 50 (USD 14), which is the contactless payment limit in Poland without the need to enter a PIN.

The solution is piloted together with three Polish companies: Elavon, Polskie ePlatnosci, and Mobeewave.