Mastercard to implement Masterpass for Scotiabank customers

As a part of the agreement, customers can now use the Scotiabank Masterpass wallet at thousands of merchants for online and in-app payments.

Customers will be led through a tailored registration where they are able to choose from their Scotiabank debit and credit cards every time they shop. All payment information, including card details and shipping information, is included in the Scotiabank Masterpass wallet.

The bank’s customers can enroll for Scotiabank Masterpass with their Scotiabank credit cards (Scotiabank Mastercard, Visa and American Express credit cards) and debit cards (Scotiabank Visa Debit).