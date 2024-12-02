Mastercard to buy shares in Jumia

The investment is subject to certain conditions, which are not stated yet.

The two companies first partnered in 2016 with the launch of Mastercard Payment Gateway Solutions in several markets and launch of JumiaPay, the payment service of the Jumia platform that facilitates transactions for consumers and sellers.

Under the new agreement, the companies would look to build on Mastercard’s presence across Africa, bringing its payment solutions and technologies to spur development in new customer segments. In addition, the two partners agreed to build on their current efforts to accelerate the adoption of electronic payment platforms among consumers and merchants.

