Mastercard to boost consumer checkout experience

M/Chip Fast prioritizes the parts of a transaction critical to security to speed chip checkout times.

Verifone intends to incorporate M/Chip Fast into its products deployed in the US. Verifone products, including the FIPay line, are used by most of the top 200 US retailers and will help drive adoption of EMV technology.

Global Payments will make the EMV technology available to merchants in the fast food, grocery, transit and other retail environments, where speed is critical to the consumer experience.