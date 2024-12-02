Mastercard to begin deleting Indian cardholders data from global servers

However, the company also warned that this process will weaken the safety and security over a period of time for this region, according to online publication The Banking Finance Post. Currently the company is operating in over 200 countries, however there hasn’t been any region so far with similar demands.

In its new regulation, which came into effect from 16 October, the RBI directed the payments companies to store all information about transactions involving Indians solely on computers in the country. Reacting to this guideline, Mastercard said that all new Indian transaction data is being stored at its technology centre in Pune as of 6 October.

In addition, it also said that all the back data will be deleted from a certain date but the card company is worried on the consequences of such a move, including disputes over transactions.