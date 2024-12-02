MasterCard to acquire Pinpoint

This acquisition, in combination with MasterCard’s functionalities, is set to provide issuers with enhanced rewards programs to offer their customers.

Pinpoint, which was founded in 1984, is an Australian rewards program manager, with a growing footprint across the region into markets such as China, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and Japan. Its customer base includes financial institutions and merchants.

In recent news, Wave Crest Group, a multi-currency digital payments platform that offers full-service, global solutions, has been selected by payment system Advanced Cash to provide customers with a prepaid MasterCard program.