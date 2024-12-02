MasterCard teams up PayFort to bring new payment solutions to arab shoppers

The agreement will enable ecommerce merchants using PayFort’s online payment solution to provide shoppers with another layer of security, powered by MasterCard’s solutions, albawaba.com.

PayFort customers in the UAE will also benefit from MasterCard’s digital wallet solution, Masterpass. The agreement will also offer online shoppers the possibility to pay with their MasterCard cards at the time of delivery through Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) solutions.