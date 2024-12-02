Mastercard, Tappy Technologies team up for wearable payments

Mastercard and Tappy’s payment technologies’ will be firstly used by Timex Group, beginning with ‘a variety of collections and straps’. These will be sold separately and made available for purchase on Timex.com from H1 of 2020.

As per the agreement, the collaboration integrates Tappy’s contactless payment chips with Mastercard’s tokenization technology, in a bit to enable payment functionality in a limitless range of fashion accessories, starting with Timex Group’s analogue watches.