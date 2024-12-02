MasterCard talks PayPal to strike deal

PayPal also struck a deal with Visa to stop encouraging customers to link to bank accounts, ft.com reports. In return, the online payments company gains a boost to its physical presence, giving it access to Visa’s contactless payment points in US retail stores. Visa is paying PayPal a fee based on the volume of payments that PayPal steers towards Visa.

New services from PayPal include Xoom, the cross-border payments app that PayPal bought in 2015, and Venmo, a peer-to-peer payments app popular with US millennials.

MasterCard and PayPal already have a co-branded consumer credit card scheme, and the companies disclosed recently they had extended that deal.