Mastercard, Swarovski to boost shopping experience using VR

The app immerses consumers in a collection of functional and decorative crystal home accessories designed in collaboration with world-renowned architects and designers, where they can browse and purchase the pieces with Masterpass, Mastercard’s digital payment service.

To see how it works, users will have to launch the app and then begin an authenticated session using their Masterpass account credentials. After starting a session, consumers will be able to navigate through the home’s different rooms and browse through the collection by moving their heads left to right or up and down. Once the consumers decide and select the piece from the collection that they want to buy, they can add it to the cart and checkout by focusing their gaze on the Masterpass button that appears at the bottom of the product description.

When the consumer exits the application or the session detects that the headset has been removed, the consumer will be automatically logged out of their Masterpass account to protect against unintended purchases.

This new shopping app highlights the value of the pieces, the story behind the inspiration, the complex manufacturing process, and the designers’ creative journeys in a new and engaging way. The app will be available for download from the iTunes app and Google Play stores in October 2017.