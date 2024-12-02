MasterCard strengthens digital payments presence in Singapore

Consumers can connect their MasterPass wallet with a merchant, and complete a checkout. When buying with MasterPass, consumers can choose to connect their wallet to the merchant after selecting payment and shipping information.

The integrated login functionality means that shoppers will not have to register for separate accounts at merchants in the future since shoppers can login with MasterPass. For merchants, the incentive to offer MasterPass as a payment option is that customers are less likely to abandon their carts while shopping online because they can check out in fewer clicks.

MasterCard’s consumer research revealed that people love the freedom of exploring the world of online shopping, but have reservations about the data security around the process.