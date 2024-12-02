MasterCard Start Path 2016`s goal to sift startup granes from tares in Middle East and Africa

Start Path has seen success in the MEA region and is intensifying its search as a continuing reminder of the innovation potential of local startups. In MEA, the program is currently working closely with startups including Saida, a startup that has developed an app that uses the data on the customers’ smartphones to underwrite loans to them in minutes. The app has just launched in Kenya and has been instrumental in providing over 16,000 loans.

“Startups are actively experimenting with new solutions aimed at transforming the status-quo across a wide variety of industries including financial services, retail, and healthcare” said Stephane Wyper, global lead of MasterCard Start Path. “We can provide critical support through operational expertise and access to a steady pipeline of customers, channels and partners. In just two years, Start Path Global has a strong record of helping startups transform innovations into sustainable business propositions.”

Each quarter, MasterCard Start Path recruits a new class of startups to embark on the six-month virtual program which is currently accepting applications for its next class. The application window to join the next class is open until Monday, March 21, 2016. To apply, visit: www.startpath.com. The program is open to all non-US based startups.