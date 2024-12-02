Mastercard, Stargo to support freight industry with procure-to-pay process

Stargo, a company leveraging artificial intelligence in the freight industry to deliver routing, pricing and payment automation for freight forwarders, will integrate trusted Mastercard commercial payment solutions. By combining Stargo’s route and price optimization platform with Mastercard technology, freight forwarders will be able to offer their customers a fully automated service from quote request to payment settlement.

Stargo recently integrated its service with BluJay Solutions, a supply chain software and services provider for the global freight industry. A pilot involving the three companies is planned to launch later this year.