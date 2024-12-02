MasterCard set to invest more in digital economy in India

The investments will also be channelised towards the digital and ecommerce engine by partnering with small businesses and merchants and outbound travellers.

The company’s investment plans are in line with the Indian government’s “digital India” initiative and would help Indian consumers in digital payments in their daily lives.

MasterCard is also looking at a number of digital payment innovations which were to be launched in India in future including face recognition, Masterpass and other online payment methods.

The company is eyeing to tap movie launches and sponsoring local sports as a part of its marketing campaigns.