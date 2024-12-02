Mastercard Send launches in UK

The service will connect to the Faster Payments network, enabling a variety of use cases such as peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and business-to-consumer (B2C) disbursements.

Mastercard has chosen Starling Bank as its strategic partner for settlement services in the UK. Starling manages the funds that are to be disbursed before they are pushed to individual accounts via Faster Payments

The first UK customer for the service will be Income Group, a payroll-focused payment provider.