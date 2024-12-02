Mastercard, Samsung Electronics offer digital identity commitment

People have to sometimes provide large amounts of personal information to numerous agents, and the more it is shared, the greater the risk. As they lack control over their personal identity data and as there is often little transparency, Mastercard representatives believe that without control over how their data is used, people rely on outdated systems that can compromise their security. As such, the collaboration with Samsung aims to offer a digital identity solution that is bound to a trusted device – the mobile phone.

The partnership with Samsung builds on Mastercard’s commitment to facilitate how people manage and use their digital identity. It also follows the publication of the company’s model for digital identity in a connected world, which is founded on user-centric principles. These principles include data ownership, confidentiality, consent, and transparency. They embody privacy-by-design, and do not collect identity data.