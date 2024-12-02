MasterCard Romania receives approval for electronic payments

The license is for MasterCard and Maestro cards, and the online payment system can be implemented starting with March 2015.

The licensing procedures and the implementation of the online service can last between six and 12 months, according to the Ministry of Public Finance. MasterCard wants to carry out the procedure by the end of March 2015.

In recent news, MasterCard has partnered with three local financial institutions, DBS, OCBC and UOB to offer MasterPass in Singapore.