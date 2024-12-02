MasterCard rolls out SpendingPulse for Hong Kong retail sales

The new SpendingPulse report provides the most complete overview of consumer spending in Hong Kong. It is set to be available to subscribers the third week of every month and is set to provide actionable insights on the clothing, grocery, health & beauty and jewellery industries. The monthly report also includes an overall retail sales and price index, so that subscribers can understand whether spending growth is being driven by increased shopping or by inflation.

SpendingPulse is currently available to subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil.

In recent news, Blue Bamboo, an electronic payment services provider, has achieved the MasterCard mobile point-of-sale program (mPOS) self-certification agreement.