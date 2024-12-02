Mastercard rolls out Simplify Commerce platform in Sri Lanka

The feature is available to acquiring banks and non-banking financial institutions as well as their small-to-midsize merchant customers across the island. Users can set it up and start accepting payments in a matter of minutes. Its payments and business management features help simplify backend processes, allowing merchants to focus on core business functions as they enter in the digital marketplace.

Merchants can use the platform to accept electronic payments online, in-app, and in person using the Simplify virtual terminal, regardless of the payment brand. It allows them to create their own web store without any technical skills and sell products on ecommerce and social media channels. Moving away from physical invoices, merchants can issue secure e-invoices branded with their own business logo, all managed from a central dashboard.

Merchants will also have access to Mastercard’s fraud screening tool, Gatekeeper. The brand agnostic solution helps ensure that fraudulent activity is detected while genuine business is protected. Merchants can securely store cards of repeat customers on file with Simplify’s PCI-certified platform and set up automatic recurring payments. They can integrate Masterpass, the digital wallet from Mastercard that simplifies the checkout process, with one secure account, into their checkout with a single line of code.

For more information about Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.