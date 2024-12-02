Mastercard rolls out priceless.com in Israel

priceless.com brings families and friends together for multisensory experiences found in Israel, built around universal passions, such as cuisine, arts & culture, music, and sports.











Features of the platform

Israel is one of the latest destinations to join Mastercard’s priceless.com platform spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and more. At launch, Mastercard cardholders will have exclusive access to immersive experiences celebrating the culture and history of Israel, a culinary adventure of the Hatikva market, a tour along the alleys of Jerusalem, a street art tour in Tel Aviv, a wine tasting in the Northern Galilee, and ‘behind the scenes’ VIP tour of the Uri Geller Museum, among others.

Officials from Mastercard said that priceless.com brings people together for bespoke moments built around their universal passions. By creating these experiences, they have been able to build stronger, more memorable, and longer lasting connections with their consumers, and they’re happy to add Israel to the 35-plus destinations available on priceless.com.

As part of the launch, Mastercard created a new song, ‘The Sounds of Israel’. The local sonic track includes audio and video based on Mastercard’s unique sonic DNA. The track consisting of different sounds and scenes embodying Israel’s identity includes live sounds and scenes recorded from real life and orchestrated to a music track





Consumers seek unique experiences

Mastercard has identified 10 passion points that people care about - travel is one of them. With the launch of priceless.com in Israel, cardholders – both Israeli tourists and locals will be able to enjoy privileged access and attractive offers for unmatched cultural experiences.

Insights from the Mastercard Economics Institute revealed that people are taking advantage of a more traditional travel ecosystem, seeking new and unique experiences at home and abroad. In addition, looking specifically at March 2023 vs. March 2019, experiences were up 27.2% in Israel across all visitors.

Mastercard’s presence in Israel goes beyond priceless.com. The company actively works with public and private sector partners financial inclusion, digital innovation, cyber security, and tourism promotion.